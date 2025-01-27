Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone showcasing business solutions Arab Health 2025

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 27 January 2025: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is participating in the 50th edition of Arab Health, the premier regional exhibition for the healthcare industry. The event at Dubai World Trade Center will run till 30 January 2025.



By participating in Arab Health, RAKEZ aims to showcase the comprehensive business solutions and opportunities it offers, particularly in healthcare. RAKEZ is dedicated to fostering the growth and expansion of startups, SMEs, manufacturers, and investors within Ras Al Khaimah’s healthcare sector.



RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Arab Health has always been a cornerstone event for us, allowing us to meet with industry leaders and innovators from around the globe. We return to Arab Health year after year to highlight the dynamic and supportive environment that Ras Al Khaimah provides to businesses across the healthcare spectrum.”



RAKEZ is home to more than a hundred companies that are integral to the healthcare industry, spanning various activities such as the operation of hospitals, medical clinics, pharmacies, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturing. The economic zone also supports enterprises involved in the trading of medical equipment and medicines, along with insurance services tailored to the healthcare sector.



During the four-day event, the RAKEZ team will actively forge connections with investors, key decision-makers, and industry pioneers. Attendees are encouraged to visit the RAKEZ kiosk located near Hall 7 on Concourse 2 of the exhibition venue to learn more about the vast array of opportunities that the economic zone has to offer.



-END-







MENAFN27012025004948011424ID1109132912