Big Game, Bigger Savings: ALDI Offers Up To 25% Off Game Day Must-Haves With Help From Drew Brees

"No matter which team fans root for, we can all agree that food is the MVP of the Big Game," said Dave Rinaldo, Chief Operating Officer at ALDI. "With the help of Drew and Brittany, we're showing customers how to feed a crowd without sacrificing time, quality or their budgets. Year-round, shoppers can fill their carts for less through the many actions we take, from displaying products in the boxes they arrive in, to our quarter cart system. Now we're taking savings even further by offering up to a quarter back on game day favorites."

With his professional football days behind him, Drew and wife Brittany play quarterback together at home – where running errands like grocery shopping matter just as much as game-winning drives. Whether it's grabbing snacks for the kids' practices or stocking up for the Big Game, they make sure every move counts.

"These days, my focus is solely teamwork at home," said Drew. "But when I was playing, every decision mattered - and ALDI runs the same way. Their unmatched efficiency means shoppers always get the best value, and that's why we trust ALDI for our family's groceries."

"For our own Big Game watch party, we'll grab all our favorites like pizza and hot wings at ALDI," added Brittany. "They have the quality products we want without the need to go from store to store or choose between an overwhelming number of options. We can get in and out and on with our day."

These "Get a Quarterback" price reductions are available in-store and via curbside pickup and delivery through Feb. 9. So, whether you're in it for the love of football, the halftime show or the commercials, fans are sure to be well fed without emptying their wallets.

Items included in the campaign will feature a "Get a Quarterback" shelf label in store. See below for a sampling of products: