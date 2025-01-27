Minister Of Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil Inaugurates Workshop On Water Use Efficiency: Strategies For A Sustainable Future In New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 27 January 2025, Delhi: The Bureau of Water Use Efficiency (BWUE) under the National Water Mission (NWM), of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), organized a one-day titled "Water Use Efficiency: Strategies for a Sustainable Future", with a focus on the domestic water sector. The workshop was held at the NDMC Centre, Palika Kendra, Sansad Marg, New Delhi.



The event was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Union of Jal Shakti, Shri C R Patil. Hon'ble Minister highlighted the Government's commitment towards water conservation through innovative approaches and collaborative efforts. The workshop brought together various Ministries, Organisations, Policymakers, Industry Leaders, Experts, and Stakeholders to deliberate on strategies and technological advancements to enhance water use efficiency in the domestic sector.



A keynote address was delivered by Secretary, DoWR, RD&GR, Ministry of Jal Shakti, focusing on policy initiatives and the need for multi-sectoral partnerships.



The pivotal role of low-flow fixtures and smart sanitary ware solutions in reducing water consumption was also highlighted during the workshop. The workshop was attended by over 350 participants representing line ministries, various industries in water sector, water management NGOs, and other stakeholders. Additionally, more than 20 experts/speakers delivered insightful presentations and contribute to the discussions during the event.



This workshop included various sessions viz. (i) Panel discussion titled "From Policy to Practice – Enhancing Water Use Efficiency in Urban Landscapes through Low flow fixture & right flow fixture and smart sanitary ware solutions". (ii) First Technical session - Water for All: Unlocking the Power of Efficiency in India's Water Management. (iii) Second Technical session - Walk the Talk: Scaling Collaborative Water Management Solutions – Insights from Case Studies. Also an interaction of Hon'ble Minister of Jal Shakti with eminent guests from various prominent industries has also been scheduled to encourage industries to take the lead in adopting and integrating water-efficient technologies into their designs and products and to share their experiences, ideas, and challenges, fostering a collaborative approach to water stewardship in the domestic sector.



During the workshop renowned speakers emphasized the importance of sustainable practices, advanced technologies in water management, shared case studies that illustrated the effectiveness of collaborative approaches to water management and showcased real-world examples of successful water management models. Also, an interactive session was held during the workshop where Hon'ble Minister of Jal Shakti interacted with eminent guests from various water industries.



The workshop emphasized:



Promote industries to come with innovative ideas in developing water efficient products.



Promoting the adoption of low-flow fixtures and smart sanitary ware in domestic spaces.



Scaling up collaborative water management models across sectors.



Strengthening policies to support water efficiency initiatives.

