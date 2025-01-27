Hungary Makes Last-Minute Concessions On EU Sanctions Against Russia - Politico

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungary may approve the extension of sanctions against Russia in exchange for a statement that addresses the country's concerns about "energy security".

This was reported by Politico , citing its own sources, Ukrinform saw.

According to two EU diplomats, the agreement was reached at the last minute to avert a threat from Hungary. Budapest is expected to back down in exchange for a statement that addresses Hungary's concerns about "energy security". One said EU ambassadors were to hold an emergency meeting Monday morning, and the agreement was expected to be formalized during a meeting of foreign ministers later that day.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv would be ready to sign an agreement to supply Azerbaijani gas to Hungary and Slovakia, provided that the Kremlin does not benefit from it.

Turkey has also joined in: its ambassador to the EU, Faruk Kaymakci, said Ankara was ready to help replace Ukraine as a transit country.

Hungary's threats have prompted high-level warnings, including from Polish Prime Minister Tusk, who wrote on X: "If PM Viktor Orbán really blocks European sanctions at a key moment for the war, it'll be absolutely clear that in this big game for the security and future of Europe, he is playing in Putin's team, not in ours. With all the consequences of this fact.”

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said the scenario of Hungary blocking sanctions would leave the entire EU and Hungary in a weak position and that it would limit the U.S. in the possibilities seeking long-term sustainable peace in Europe.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán threatened to veto the extension of EU sanctions against Russia if Ukraine does not resume the transit of Russian gas.