Telangana BJP MP Approaches HC To Quash FIR For Slapping A Man

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 27 (IANS) BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Monday approached the Telangana High Court to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him for slapping a broker.

The Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri filed a petition in the High Court, seeking orders to quash the FIR booked last week at Pocharam IT Corridor station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Rajender, also a former state Minister, had slapped a real estate broker in Pocharam village of Medchal Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad on January 21, accusing him of encroaching land belonging to the poor.

On a complaint filed by Gyara Upender, an FIR was registered under sections 126(2), 115(2), 352, 351(2), read with section 189(2), and read with section 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

According to the complaint, Etala Rajender, along with 30 others, allegedly attacked Upender, who was on security duty in Ekashila Nagar.

Alleging that the real estate agent is exploiting the poor by encroaching on their lands, the former Minister physically confronted him after a heated argument.

Upon learning that brokers were allegedly harassing locals by encroaching on their land, the MP along with several party leaders, reached Pocharam village and confronted the broker.

He slapped the broker and warned him of legal consequences.

Emboldened by Rajender's action, his supporters and others accompanying him also thrashed the agent.

"I lost my cool because the officials are not coming to the rescue of the common people. Police have lost respect for the government due to its partisan behaviour. We were forced to teach a lesson to land grabbers. My party and I will stand by the people. We will not hesitate to take law into our hands to protect their lands if the police and revenue officials do not act," the BJP MP had told media.

He alleged that some officials have also colluded with real estate brokers to encroach on the lands of the poor.

The BJP leader said he spoke to the District Collector and Police Commissioner about the land issue.

He said that poor people in Narapalli and Korremula villages bought lands and built homes in 1985.

He added that 149 acres of unused land were resold multiple times, causing untold suffering to rightful owners.

Etala Rajender claimed that false documents were created with the collusion of officials to encroach on the lands of the poor.

He demanded action against officials who helped brokers.

He was earlier with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

He joined the BJP after he was dropped from the Cabinet in 2021 by then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao following allegations that he grabbed the lands of some farmers.

The former Minister was re-elected to the Assembly from the Huzurabad constituency in 2021 by-election as a BJP candidate.

He could not retain the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections but was elected to Lok Sabha from Malkajgiri last year.