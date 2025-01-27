Child dies, 5 sustain injuries due to explosive device in Afghanistan

(MENAFN) A tragic incident occurred in the Zazai Aryub district of Paktia province in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday when a child lost his life and five others were injured due to an explosive device left over from past conflicts. According to Munib Zadran, a spokesman for the provincial police, the children found what appeared to be a toy-like object and began playing with it. The device suddenly exploded, killing one child instantly and injuring five others, three of whom are in critical condition.



Afghanistan remains one of the most landmine-contaminated countries globally, with numerous incidents of children and adults being killed or injured each month due to unexploded ordnance from previous wars. The remnants of war continue to pose a significant danger to civilians, especially in rural areas where such devices are often found in fields or near homes.



The ongoing risks from these remnants have been highlighted by various reports, including one from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which noted that 292 people died from landmine and explosive device blasts in the first half of 2024 alone. Many of the victims are children who mistake these devices for toys.



The situation in Afghanistan remains dire as efforts to clear these dangerous remnants of war continue, with organizations working to reduce the risks of further casualties. However, the number of incidents continues to be a grim reminder of the long-lasting effects of conflict on the country’s civilian population.

