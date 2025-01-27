Official says Iran’s drones equipped with locally developed AI missiles

(MENAFN) A senior Iranian military commander revealed on Sunday that the country’s drones are now equipped with locally developed missiles that feature artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the Navy of the Islamic Guards Corps (IRGC), made the announcement during a press conference in Bushehr, where he discussed a large-scale naval exercise being conducted by his forces in the southern waters of Iran.



Tangsiri explained that the IRGC Navy had fitted two homegrown combat drones, the Mohajer-6 and Ababil-5, with domestically developed missiles called "Qaem" and "Almas," both of which incorporate AI technology. He also added that the IRGC Navy, in collaboration with Iran’s Defense Ministry, is working on developing advanced AI-powered cruise missiles with operational ranges of more than 1,000 kilometers. These missiles are designed to strike targets at various altitudes, increasing their precision and effectiveness.



The naval exercise, which began on Friday off the coasts of Bushehr and Khuzestan provinces, aimed to convey Iran’s message of "peace and friendship" to its neighboring countries. Tangsiri emphasized that the drill demonstrated the ability of Iran and regional nations to collaborate in ensuring security and addressing any potential threats that may arise in the region.



Tangsiri further stated that the exercise was part of Iran's broader strategy to showcase its military capabilities and send a clear signal of its strength and readiness to defend its interests while fostering stability and cooperation in the region. The use of AI technology in the missiles is seen as part of Iran’s efforts to modernize and strengthen its defense capabilities, especially in the face of regional challenges.

MENAFN27012025000045015839ID1109132653