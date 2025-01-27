Israeli attacks in South Lebanon leaves 22 dead, 124 injured

(MENAFN) The death toll from Israeli on crowds of Lebanese citizens attempting to return to their homes in southern Lebanon has increased to 22, including six women, and 124 others have been injured, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The injuries included 12 women and a paramedic from the Islamic Scout Association, who was conducting a humanitarian mission to rescue victims.



A Lebanese military source reported to Xinhua that an Israeli force, supported by a Merkava tank and a bulldozer, moved toward a crowd of civilians in the village of Mays al-Jabal. The Israeli forces opened heavy fire to intimidate and disperse the residents. Additionally, the source revealed that the Israeli military blocked the main road near the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon's headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon.



The Israeli forces also launched several flares over Mays al-Jabal and the Arqoub Heights in eastern Lebanon. They further directed machine-gun fire toward Mount Sadaneh, which is located west of Shebaa, in southeastern Lebanon. These actions were part of a broader military movement that caused significant harm to local residents and disrupted their efforts to return home.



Sunday marked the conclusion of a 60-day deadline for Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territories. As per a ceasefire agreement made in late November after months of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese army was expected to take control of areas south of the Litani River, ensuring security and preventing any armed militants from remaining in the region.

MENAFN27012025000045015839ID1109132648