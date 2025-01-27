Russian club spends exceeding USD31 million on Brazilian football player

(MENAFN) Zenit St. Petersburg has secured Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique from Botafogo for a transfer fee estimated between €30-35 million ($31-36 million), marking one of the most expensive signings in Russian since early 2022. The 24-year-old, who signed a four-year contract with an option for extension, has already joined Zenit's training camp in Qatar and passed his medical exams.



Henrique's strong performances with Botafogo, including contributions to domestic and international successes, earned him the title of South America's Best Player in 2024. His move to Zenit is among the top five most expensive deals in Russian Premier League history. Notably, Zenit has made eight out of the ten highest-profile signings in the league, including players like Malcom, Hulk, and Leandro Paredes.



As part of the deal, Zenit midfielders Wendel and Artur will move to Botafogo, with Wendel expected to complete his transfer after the current Russian season. The sale is also anticipated to provide financial assistance to Olympique Lyonnais, another club owned by Botafogo’s owner, John Textor, amid financial challenges in France.

