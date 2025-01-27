Rock star avoids sexual assault charges due to insufficient evidence

(MENAFN) Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, will not face charges related to sexual assault and domestic violence, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office announced after a four-year investigation. The decision was based on the statute of limitations and insufficient evidence, according to District Attorney Nathan Hochman.



The investigation began in 2021 after Evan Rachel Wood accused Manson of abuse, an allegation he denied, calling it a "distortion of reality." Other women also came forward with similar accusations related to incidents that allegedly occurred between 2009 and 2011. Actress Esme Bianco, who was involved in the investigation and later settled a lawsuit against Manson, provided authorities with extensive evidence, including photos of injuries she claimed to have sustained.



Although the investigation did not lead to charges, Wood expressed disappointment over the statute of limitations, stating that violent crime evidence should not expire. Bianco also voiced her frustration, noting the justice system had failed survivors like herself.



Manson's lawyer, Howard King, welcomed the decision, emphasizing that the lengthy investigation reaffirmed his client's innocence. Manson had already faced professional consequences, including being dropped by his record label and talent agency, and removed from TV projects following the allegations.

