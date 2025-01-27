Washington Institute hosts virtual policy forum

(MENAFN) On December 19, 2024, The Washington Institute hosted a virtual policy forum featuring Andrew J. Tabler, Ibrahim Al-Aseel, Farouk Habib (Abu Fares), Rafeef Jouijati, and Mahmoud Al-Muslat, who shared their insights on Syria's post-Assad future. Andrew J. Tabler, a senior fellow at the Institute, outlined the challenges Syrians face in rebuilding their country after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. He emphasized that local and international forces would compete for control, with key challenges including a power vacuum, minority rights violations, and violence. Tabler stressed the importance of addressing national security concerns and beginning a political transition that reflects the country's diverse population.



Syria’s opposition and civil society groups are revitalizing, with protests calling for secular governance, but Tabler noted that establishing an inclusive government is crucial for stability. He called for a national dialogue with diverse voices and for freedom of expression, especially through the media. He also suggested that the United States could act as a mediator between Kurdish forces and Turkey, using its military presence to influence Ankara. Additionally, lifting sanctions could encourage economic recovery.



Farouk Habib, Deputy Director General of the White Helmets, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the relief Syrians feel at the fall of the Assad regime. He emphasized that the new government must be inclusive, with representatives from all factions, and democratic elections should be a key feature of the new system. He also advocated for the establishment of an independent body to investigate missing persons and a clear roadmap for the country’s political future. Habib raised concerns about the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and its role in the country's future, stressing the importance of cooperation among international forces to stabilize Syria while supporting Damascus' legitimacy. Habib concluded by calling for international forces to cooperate with the central government and work to remove militias from Syria, emphasizing that foreign forces should leave as soon as Syria can provide security and stability on its own.

