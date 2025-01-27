عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM Modi Thanks World Leaders For Wishes On India's 76Th Republic Day

PM Modi Thanks World Leaders For Wishes On India's 76Th Republic Day


1/27/2025 6:16:32 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked world leaders for their wishes on India's 76th Republic Day.

Thanking France President Emmanuel Macron, Modi said his presence at the R-day parade last year was a high point in the strategic partnership and enduring friendship between the two countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My dear friend, President @EmmanuelMacron, your kind greetings on India's 76th Republic Day are deeply appreciated. Your august presence last year on this day was indeed a high point in our strategic partnership and enduring friendship. See you soon at the AI Action Summit in Paris as we work together for better future of the humanity,” he said in response to a post by Macron on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate post, Modi thanked Ireland Prime Minister Micheal Martin, saying,” I am confident that the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Ireland, based on the shared trust and belief in democracy, will continue to strengthen in times to come”.

India's rich cultural diversity, military prowess, economic progress and the strides it has taken in sectors, such as science and technology, were on full display at the 76th Republic-Day celebrations on Kartavya Path on Sunday, in the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Read Also Republic Day Celebrated Across Kashmir Amid Tight Security India Celebrates 76th Republic Day; Showcases Military Might, Cultural Heritage

Modi on Sunday thanked Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu, Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, for their wishes.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN27012025000215011059ID1109132503


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search