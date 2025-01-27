PM Modi Thanks World Leaders For Wishes On India's 76Th Republic Day
Date
1/27/2025 6:16:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked world leaders for their wishes on India's 76th Republic Day.
Thanking France President Emmanuel Macron, Modi said his presence at the R-day parade last year was a high point in the strategic partnership and enduring friendship between the two countries.
ADVERTISEMENT
“My dear friend, President @EmmanuelMacron, your kind greetings on India's 76th Republic Day are deeply appreciated. Your august presence last year on this day was indeed a high point in our strategic partnership and enduring friendship. See you soon at the AI Action Summit in Paris as we work together for better future of the humanity,” he said in response to a post by Macron on X.
ADVERTISEMENT
In a separate post, Modi thanked Ireland Prime Minister Micheal Martin, saying,” I am confident that the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Ireland, based on the shared trust and belief in democracy, will continue to strengthen in times to come”.
India's rich cultural diversity, military prowess, economic progress and the strides it has taken in sectors, such as science and technology, were on full display at the 76th Republic-Day celebrations on Kartavya Path on Sunday, in the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
Read Also
Republic Day Celebrated Across Kashmir Amid Tight Security
India Celebrates 76th Republic Day; Showcases Military Might, Cultural Heritage
Modi on Sunday thanked Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu, Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, for their wishes.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN27012025000215011059ID1109132503
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.