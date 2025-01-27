Global Mrna Sequencing Market Size To Surpass $7.19 Billion By 2032, Growing At An 8.0% CAGR SNS Insider Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

mRNA Sequencing Market

Technological advancements and increasing demand for early diagnostics drive growth in the mRNA sequencing market.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The mRNA Sequencing was estimated at USD 3.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.19 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Technological Innovations and Rising Demand for Early Diagnostics Propel Growth of the mRNA Sequencing MarketThe mRNA sequencing market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the increase in the mapping of genomes and the development of advanced technologies for the examination of complex biological data. These technologies are crucial for public health research, allowing for detailed sequencing of pathogens-such as bacteria and viruses-and helping detect and treat infectious diseases and cancer at an earlier stage. As cancer, and other infectious diseases, are expected to increase, the market for sophisticated diagnostic solutions is on the rise. High-throughput mRNA sequencing provides a wealth of genetic and molecular information that aids early disease detection and tailoring of therapies to patients. Ground-breaking technological progression paves access to variability by enabling portable and effective sequencers like GenapSys' GENIUS device, which improves accuracy, accessibility, and affordability, and helps drive market growth. With increasing research investment and adaptation of personalized medicine, these advances are predicted to revolutionize genomics and precision healthcare.Get a Free Sample Report of mRNA Sequencing Market @Key Players in mRNA Sequencing Market.Solvay.Kureha Corporation.Toray Industries, Inc..Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings.SGL Group.Royal DSM.Formosa Plastics Corporation.Hexcel Corporation.Evonik Industries.Teijin Limited.SABIC.Takara Bio Inc..Illumina, Inc..QIAGEN.F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Quantabio.Zymo Research Corporation.base click GmbH.Paragon Genomics, Inc..Yeasen Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd..Novogene Co, Ltd.Norgen Biotek Corp and other playersSegment AnalysisBy Product & Service:The platforms and consumables segment dominated the market in 2023, as they played an essential role in the sequencing process. As they continue to see strong demand for advanced platforms and consumables with clear assurances of accuracy and efficiency, this will further strengthen their position at the top of the market. Ongoing developments in sequencing technology, which eventually evolves into high-end platform capabilities and targeted consumables, keep this segment growing.The RNA sequencing services segment witnessing the fastest growth due to the rapidly evolving primarily owing to the rising requirement of outsourcing among researchers and clinicians. The need for cost-effective, high-throughput sequencing solutions that do not require considerable in-house platform investment is one of the major reasons attributing the market growth. Service providers also foster this expansion by utilizing accessible, convenient solutions in conjunction with in-depth support and analysis.By End-UseThe pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market with 52% of the market share in 2023. Large companies dominate the market by driving the most sales and revenues throughout the industry which leverage advanced sequencing technologies that provide the deepest insights into genetic targets and biomarkers.The hospitals and clinics segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing end-user segment, primarily due to the increasing adoption of mRNA sequencing in clinical diagnostics and patient management. A key driver of sequencing technology becoming more prevalent in medical settings is the increasing focus on precision medicine in these environments.Need any customization research on mRNA Sequencing Market, Enquire Now @mRNA Sequencing Market SegmentationBy Product & Service:.Sample Preparation.Application.Method.Sequencing Platforms & Consumables for RNA Sequencing.RNA Sequencing Services.Data Analysis, Storage, and ManagementBy Technology:.Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS).Ion Semiconductor Sequencing.Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing.Nanopore SequencingBy Application:.De Novo Transcriptome Assembly.Expression Profiling Analysis.Variant Calling & Transcriptome Epigenetics.Small RNA SequencingBy End User:.Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes.Hospitals & Clinics.Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies.OthersRegional AnalysisNorth America dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 42% of market share. These factors include large government reimbursements for genomics and other funding initiatives, high prevalence of target diseases as well as ongoing innovations of RNA sequencing product offerings. Moreover, the significant investment in rare inherited diseases and cancer research also helped the region capture the largest market share. Moreover, leading players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, and Agilent Technologies complement market expansion with their active developments.Europe is the second-fastest growing region as the demand for cost-effective and rapid solutions to sequencing is increasing. The region's growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of hereditary diseases, the widening application of genomics in drug development, and the proliferation of mRNA sequencing. Germany is anticipated to be the leading market with a significant number of transfusion-related procedures, blood donation initiatives, and low infectious disease screening costs.Recent Developments.In May 2024, GenScript Biotech expanded its in vitro transcription (IVT) RNA synthesis offerings by adding self-amplifying RNA (saRNA). This enhancement supports various applications, including vaccine development, cancer immunotherapy, and gene therapy, reinforcing GenScript's position as a leader in RNA technology..In May 2023, Twist Bioscience launched a new suite of RNA sequencing tools, including the Twist RNA Exome, RNA Library Prep Kit, and Ribosomal RNA and Hemoglobin Depletion Kit. These products offer comprehensive workflows compatible with a diverse range of sample types, including challenging or low-quality samples.Buy Full Research Report on mRNA Sequencing Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. mRNA Sequencing Market by Product & Service8. mRNA Sequencing Market by Technology9. mRNA Sequencing Market by Application10. mRNA Sequencing Market by End User11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:NGS based RNA Sequencing Market Size & Growth ReportNext Generation Sequencing Market Size & Growth Report

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.