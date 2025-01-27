US Precast Concrete Manufacturing Market Research Report 2024 | Now Available

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precast Concrete in the US - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The industry supplies US building and infrastructure markets with one of the most ubiquitous inputs for large-scale construction projects. Products made by manufacturers range from slabs and roof tiles for apartments to beams and trusses for bridges and highways. Manufacturers also produce precast manholes, water retention structures and catch basins for water infrastructure and concrete panels, posts and poles to erect electrical distribution facilities.

This industry is heavily influenced by overall construction activity in the United States, as most industry revenue comes from various construction markets. Residential and infrastructure construction specifically were responsible for stable revenue flows during the challenges of the pandemic while other industries struggled. The industry has declined at a CAGR of 0.4% to $16.3 billion through 2023, including an increase of 3.1% in 2023 alone.

This industry manufactures precast and prestressed concrete products for use in various construction markets. Industry products include precast concrete slabs and panels, building boards, roofing tiles, railroad ties, posts, poles, prestressed bridge beams and trusses. The production of concrete blocks, bricks and pipes is excluded from this industry. The production of ready-mix concrete is also excluded from this industry.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

CRH PLC

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

