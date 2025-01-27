Medical Composite Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 2524.85 Million By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 9.2%| Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global medical composite size was valued at USD 1143.49 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 1248.69 Million in 2025 to USD 2524.85 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Global Medical Composite Market refers to the that manufactures and applies composite materials in the medical and healthcare sectors. Composites are designed materials composed of two or more constituent materials, each with distinct qualities, such as polymers, ceramics, or metals. These components are blended to create a composite material with improved properties. These materials are very coveted because of their unique properties, such as their ability to interact well with biological tissues, X-ray transparency, lightweight construction, and outstanding durability. As a result, they play a critical role in propelling modern medical technology forward and improving patient care quality.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @

Market Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives the Global Market

The rising global incidence of chronic illnesses has emerged as a prominent driver for the expansion of the medical composite industry. The global incidence of chronic diseases has been progressively rising, mostly ascribed to factors such as the demographic shift towards an aging population, adoption of bad lifestyle behaviors, and hereditary susceptibility. The increasing incidence of disorders such as osteoarthritis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and chronic respiratory conditions has amplified the demand for sophisticated medical devices and procedures.

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The medical composites industry is experiencing advantageous outcomes because of the rising need for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Minimally invasive techniques offer a multitude of medical advantages, encompassing expedited healing, reduced complications, and enhanced patient comfort. Medical composites have exceptional proficiency in harnessing these advantageous attributes. The devices possess the advantageous characteristic of being lightweight, rendering them well-suited for the creation of slender and dexterous tools utilized in minimally invasive surgical procedures. This technique enables surgeons to access internal structures without disrupting the surrounding tissues. Radiolucent medical composites are advantageous in fluoroscopy and X-ray operations because they cannot obstruct operative site visibility.

Regional Insights

North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The medical composite market in North America, encompassing the United States and Canada, is characterized by its robust and ever-evolving nature. A resilient healthcare system, substantial medical research resources, and a notable prevalence of chronic disorders characterize the region. Thus, an increasing demand exists for state-of-the-art medical devices and materials to satisfy the market's requirements. The expansion of the regional market is also propelled by prominent market participants and large investments in research and development (R&D) within the geographical area.

Ask for Customization @

Key Highlights



The global medical composite market size was valued at USD 1143.49 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 1248.69 Million in 2025 to USD 2524.85 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on fiber type, the global medical composite market is segmented into carbon, glass, ceramic, and others. The carbon segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global medical composite market is segmented into diagnostic imaging, composite body implants, dental medical composites, surgical instruments, and others.The diagnostic imaging segment owns the highest market share and is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Toray Industries Inc.Polygon CompositesACP CompositesShanghai Cedar Composites Technology Co. Ltd.Quatro CompositesMitsubishi Chemical CorporationSABICDentsply Sirona

Recent Developments

January 2023- Toray Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of synthetic fibers and textiles, announced that it developed a new carbon fiber composite material for medical applications. The new material, TORAYCA M40X, offers high strength, modulus, and biocompatibility for orthopedic implants and surgical instruments.

Segmentation

By Fiber Type



Carbon

Glass

Ceramic Others

By Applications



Diagnostic Imaging

Composites Body Implant

Dental Medical Composites

Surgical Instruments Others

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client's purchase. We overcome our clients' issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter