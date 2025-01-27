Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market To Reach USD 56.95 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 7.07% - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market

Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Growth Fueled by Chronic Diseases and Technological Innovation

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market , valued at USD 30.92 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 56.95 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.07% from 2024 to 2032.Market OverviewThe global Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market is witnessing remarkable growth driven by increasing demand for efficient and patient-friendly drug delivery methods. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and cancer are becoming more prevalent, necessitating advanced therapeutic solutions. The convenience and efficiency of subcutaneous drug delivery devices, including pen injectors, autoinjectors, and wearable devices, are transforming healthcare delivery. The integration of digital health solutions with subcutaneous devices is creating enhanced monitoring and patient compliance opportunities.Key drivers of demand include rising healthcare spending, a growing elderly population, and heightened awareness about advanced drug delivery options. On the supply side, continuous technological innovations and collaborations between pharmaceutical and device manufacturers are fostering new product launches. The availability of devices across retail and online pharmacies further supports market expansion.Get a Free Sample Report of Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market @Key Players in Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market.Amgen Inc..West Pharmaceutical Services Inc..Medtronic Plc.Ypsomed AG.Becton.Dickinson and Company.Elcam Medical Group.Novo Nordisk.Gerresheimer AG.Insulet Corporation.PharmaJet.Halozyme Inc..Enable InjectionsSegment AnalysisBy ProductThe pen injectors segment dominated the market, holding a 35% share of the revenue in 2023. This is attributed to their convenience, user-friendly design, and role in enhancing patient compliance. Pen injectors are widely adopted for managing chronic conditions such as diabetes and breast cancer, especially with the shift toward home-based treatments. For example, Phillips-Medisize launched an innovative disposable pen injector in February 2023.The autoinjectors segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for self-administered medicines in treating autoimmune diseases and allergies is a key factor. In September 2023, Ypsomed partnered with Novo Nordisk to supply autoinjectors, highlighting rising market demand for advanced devices.By Distribution ChannelThe retail pharmacies segment led the market with over 45% revenue share in 2023, supported by the easy accessibility of subcutaneous devices and the personalized care provided by pharmacists. This distribution channel is crucial for patients requiring regular medication.The online pharmacies segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during 2024-2032. Factors include increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms, convenience, and competitive pricing. Online pharmacies are becoming a preferred choice for tech-savvy patients seeking seamless healthcare delivery.Need any customization research on Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market, Enquire Now @Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market SegmentationBy Product.Auto Injectors.Prefilled Syringes.Pen Injectors.Wearable Injectors.Needle-free InjectorsBy Application.Diabetes.Oncology.FertilityBy Distribution Channel.Retail Pharmacies.Hospital Pharmacies.Online PharmaciesRegional AnalysisNorth America accounted for a dominant revenue share of 43% in 2023 due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and significant R&D investments. Supportive regulatory frameworks and government initiatives further drive market growth.The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors include a growing aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising healthcare expenditure. China alone held a 22.6% share of the regional market in 2023. Initiatives such as GE Healthcare's partnership with the National Cancer Centre Singapore to enhance cancer care exemplify the region's focus on healthcare innovation.Recent Developments.February 2024: Novo Nordisk partnered with HemoCue to enhance point-of-care diagnostic testing for children with type 1 diabetes in low- and middle-income countries..April 2024: Ypsomed collaborated with Ten23 Health to market the YpsoDose patch injector, accelerating the commercialization of user-friendly subcutaneous drug delivery devices..September 2023: Ypsomed signed a long-term agreement with Novo Nordisk to supply autoinjectors for metabolic condition treatments..February 2023: Phillips-Medisize launched an innovative disposable pen injector to improve patient compliance and convenience..June 2023: Roche introduced a new wearable drug delivery device capable of integrating with digital health systems for real-time monitoring..October 2023: BD announced advancements in needle technology for subcutaneous injections, enhancing patient comfort and precision.Statistical Insights and Trends.Globally, over 536 million adults are living with diabetes, many of whom require regular insulin delivery via subcutaneous devices..North America leads in prescriptions for subcutaneous drug delivery devices, with 47% of global sales attributed to the region..The market volume for wearable injectors is expected to grow by 13% annually, reflecting the increasing adoption of home-based treatments..Government healthcare spending on chronic disease management in Europe reached USD 240 billion, driving demand for advanced drug delivery solutions..Online pharmacy sales for subcutaneous devices surged by 22%, reflecting the growing preference for digital healthcare solutions.Buy Full Research Report on Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market by Product8. Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market by Application9. Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market by Distribution Channel10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. 