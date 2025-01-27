China Synthetic Fiber Market Future Looks Bright For Market Size With Soaring Projections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

China Synthetic Fiber Insights

Increase in use of synthetic fiber in the building & construction sector and surge in the number of automotive manufacturers propel the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The rising use of synthetic fibers in the building & construction sector, along with a surge in the number of automotive manufacturers, is propelling the growth of the China synthetic fiber market . According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $17.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $26.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market trends, top investment pockets, leading strategies, and competitive landscapes.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Drivers and OpportunitiesMarket Growth Factors:- Increased application of synthetic fibers in construction materials.- Growing adoption in the automotive industry for products like mats, seat textiles, safety girdles, and airbags.Challenges:- Environmental concerns associated with synthetic fiber production.Future Prospects:- Expanding apparel industry expected to create lucrative opportunities.Market SegmentationBy Fiber Type:- The polymer non-woven segment dominated the market in 2019, holding over two-fifths of the share, and is projected to retain its leadership through 2027.- The mineral wool segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.By Application:- The building & construction segment accounted for over two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% through 2027, maintaining its dominance.Leading Market PlayersKey players in the China synthetic fiber market include:- China Jushi Co. Ltd.- Foshan Rayson Non-Woven Co. Ltd.- Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co. Ltd.- Owens Corning- Rockwool China- Shuhai Huali Advanced Material Co. Ltd.- Jia He Taizhou Glass Fiber Co. Ltd.- Changzhou Tianma Group Co. Ltd.- Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd.- Toray Fibers (Nantong) Co. Ltd.These companies adopt strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

