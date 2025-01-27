Italian Amb. Underlines Strong Ties, Care For People With Disabilities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- The Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Lorenzo Morini emphasized the strong ties between Kuwait and Italy and the care given to people with disabilities in Kuwait, particularly in sports events.

In a statement to KUNA on Monday, during his meeting with the Kuwaiti delegation participating in the Special World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, from March 8 to 15, 2025, Morini highlighted his embassy's commitment to facilitating all procedures for the Kuwaiti team and ensuring an environment that enables them to participate and enjoy the competition.

He expressed happiness that Kuwaiti athletes with mental disabilities will be participating, wishing them success in achieving remarkable accomplishments and continuing Kuwait's sports journey for athletes with disabilities.

Meanwhile, Rihab Bursley, head of the Kuwaiti delegation, confirmed to KUNA that the support from official bodies in Kuwait reflects the country's commitment to empowering people with disabilities to take part in various sports events.

Kuwait would be represented by three athletes competing in ice skating and speed skating, Bursley noted, emphasizing that the Kuwaiti Special Olympics organization has provided all necessary resources to ensure the athletes present themselves in the best possible way.

She commended the athletes' dedication in their training, especially their determination to succeed at this global event, which will feature 1,500 athletes from over 100 countries.

She also pointed to Kuwait's continued success, citing the achievements of Kuwaiti athletes at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, which culminated in recognition from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

It is worth noting that athletes Abdullah Al-Ali and Hajar Al-Rashidi, who are participating in speed skating, and Mariam Dhiab, competing in ice skating, began their preparations for the event in September 2024. (end)

