Kuwait Crown Prince Receives First Deputy PM, Investigations Director General

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received Monday at Bayan Palace First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah and Director General of the General Department of Investigations Major General Dr. Faisal Al-Mukrad. His Highness the Crown Prince also received newly appointed Public Prosecutors Saad Al-Mutairi, Reem Al-Mousa, Bassam Al-Mashouh. His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Director Lieutenant General (Ret.) Jamal Al-Theyab and Undersecretary of His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan for Foreign Affairs Mazen Al-Issa attended the meeting. (end) ao

