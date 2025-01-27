Air Strike On Kupiansk: Woman Wounded, 13 Private Houses, Power Lines Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, 13 private houses and a power line were damaged by Russian shelling.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

According to him, yesterday at 15:20 Russian shelled Kupiansk , damaging 13 private houses, two outbuildings, a garage, a car, and a power line. An 86-year-old woman was injured.

In the village of Mala Danylivka, Kharkiv district, a Kub UAV damaged the facade and window glazing of an apartment building.

According to Synehubov, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops four times near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled 11 Russian attacks near Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka and Zahryzove over the past day.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, firefighting and rubble removal operations in Kupiansk were suspende due to constant Russian shelling after airstrikes on the afternoon of January 26.

Photo: Oleh Synehubov , Facebook