Azerbaijan President Makes Phone Call To President Of Belarus
1/27/2025 5:08:03 AM
Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a
phone call to Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of
Belarus, on January 27, Azernews reports.
The head of state congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his
re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus and wished him
success in his duties.
President Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed gratitude to President
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the attention and
congratulations.
During the telephone call, the two leaders reaffirmed their
confidence in the continued development of friendship and
partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus and exchanged views on
the prospects for bilateral cooperation.
