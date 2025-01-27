عربي


Azerbaijan President Makes Phone Call To President Of Belarus

1/27/2025 5:08:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, on January 27, Azernews reports.

The head of state congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus and wished him success in his duties.

President Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

During the telephone call, the two leaders reaffirmed their confidence in the continued development of friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus and exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation.

