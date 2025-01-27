More Than Just Data Capture: DENSO Mobile Computers Improve Customer Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Personal Assistant

Mobile computers and handhelds have evolved from simple data collection tools to indispensable all-rounders in retail.

In the age of digitalization, the role of in retail has changed fundamentally. Mobile computers and handheld devices, which were originally developed purely for data collection and stock management, have become true all-rounders. With the ability to program and install individual apps, these devices are becoming veritable personal assistants that support and optimize retailer-specific requirements. Customer service and the shopping experience can thus be improved without much effort and competitiveness secured. Because in times when even groceries can now be ordered online, only brick-and-mortar stores that offer excellent service will be able to prevail in the long term. Information on DENSO WAVE, mobile computers, Auto-ID solutions, handhelds, scanners, and various models of the QR code can be found at .The perfect shopping atmosphere with just one clickIn the past, mobile handhelds and mobile computers were mainly used to record stock levels or check incoming goods. While these tasks remain central to their use, their functions have expanded considerably. Thanks to modern operating systems such as Android, the devices can now be customized as required by installing different apps depending on individual needs and the respective task area.In this way, for example, lighting and music in stores can be controlled. Instead of having to rely on several different control devices, employees can use their handheld to quickly and easily adjust the ambience of the entire store or individual departments via Wi-Fi. Customer advice can also be improved with the targeted use of mobile computers and handhelds. With just a few clicks, sales staff can call up information on products in real time, such as availability, technical details or variants. This reduces waiting times and increases customer satisfaction. In terms of customer loyalty, apps can be used to display the purchase history of individual customers. This enables personalized advice and targeted recommendations that strengthen loyalty to the store. Sales can also be increased through the smart use of mobile computers and handhelds by exploiting the potential of cross-selling. For example, employees can create individual shopping lists that customers receive directly via SMS or QR code on their smartphone, or suggest items to customers that are frequently combined with the products they have already selected. Sales can also be increased through the smart use of mobile computers and handhelds by exploiting the potential of cross-selling. For example, employees can create individual shopping lists that customers receive directly via SMS or QR code on their smartphone, or suggest items to customers that are frequently combined with the products they have already selected.Powerful devices for reliable useFor retailers to be able to customize their mobile computers and handhelds optimally, they need powerful devices that they can rely on to run smoothly without technical complications. This is where the mobile computers and handhelds of the BHT-M series from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, have proven their worth: the BHT-M60, BHT-M70 and BHT-M80. All mobile computers are available with the Android 13 operating system, are quick and easy to use and impress with their powerful engines. The BHT-M70 also scores with its flexibility. Depending on their preference, employees can enter data either via the 4-inch touch display or the keyboard. Thanks to the ergonomic handle, the terminal can easily be held with one hand and operated with a single thumb, which contributes to work efficiency. The handle of the BHT-M60 hand-held scanner is also ergonomically shaped. And should the device slip out of your hand during the stressful working day: All mobile computers in the BHT-M series from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, are extremely robust and are characterized by a drop resistance of up to 2.5 meters. DENSO WAVE is a global provider for high quality Auto-ID solutions helping businesses in retail, logistics, and healthcare to improve their stock management, have full data transparency, and accelerate processes along the supply chain.As the inventor of the QR Code– a technology that has revolutionized the way data is stored and accessed – DENSO strives for nothing less than perfection. DENSO WAVE hardware and software solutions are therefore tested extensively before being available on the market. This way the company ensures that users in retail, logistics, and healthcare can fully focus on their tasks without having to worry about the technologies' functioning.DENSO WAVE solutions range from premium RFID readers and software, handheld terminals / mobile computers, and barcode scanners to complex and cloud based IoT Data Management Systems.DENSO WAVE. Driven by quality.DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by DENSO WAVE EUROPE. This way the company ensures that users in retail, logistics, and healthcare can fully focus on their tasks without having to worry about the technologies' functioning.DENSO WAVE solutions range from premium RFID readers and software, handheld terminals / mobile computers, and barcode scanners to complex and cloud based IoT Data Management Systems.DENSO WAVE. Driven by quality.DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by DENSO WAVE EUROPE.

