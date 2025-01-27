Santos Closes In On Neymar’S Return, Expects Striker This Week

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Santos Club edges closer to announcing the highly anticipated return of their idol, Neymar. A verbal agreement with the striker stands in place.



The club now awaits his arrival this week to formalize the contract. The Diário do Peixe broke this news. Neymar, now 32, currently holds a contract with Al-Hilal until June 30, 2025.



However, his Saudi club contract will likely face termination. This move paves the way for his Santos homecoming. The star player may touch down in Brazil as early as this Wednesday.



Al-Hilal's dissatisfaction with Neymar stems largely from his recurring physical issues. The Brazilian forward returned from a severe knee injury last October. He then suffered a thigh muscle injury in his second game, forcing another hiatus.



Neymar now appears fit to play for Al-Hilal. Yet, coach Jorge Jesus believes he hasn't reached his teammates' level. Jesus plans to use Neymar only in the Asian Champions League and Club World Cup.



This situation prompted Santos to lure Neymar back home. President Marcelo Teixeira, who maintains good relations with Neymar 's father, presented a sports project. He also showed an AI-generated video of Pelé urging the star's return.

Neymar's Potential Return to Santos

The warmth Neymar could receive in Brazil weighs heavily in his decision. The proximity of the 2026 World Cup also factors in. Neymar played for Santos from 2009 to 2013. He scored 136 goals in 225 games during this period.



His tenure at Santos saw him clinch the Copa Libertadores, the Brazilian Cup, and the São Paulo State Championship. These achievements cemented his status as a club legend. Neymar's potential return sparks excitement among fans and club officials alike.



The striker's homecoming could rejuvenate Santos ' performance on the field. It might also boost the club's global profile. However, the deal's financial aspects remain undisclosed. The club must navigate this carefully to ensure sustainability.



Neymar's return could also impact his national team prospects. Regular play in a familiar environment might help him regain top form. This could prove crucial as Brazil eyes success in the upcoming World Cup.



The potential transfer highlights the growing trend of star players returning to their roots. It underscores the enduring appeal of hometown clubs. Neymar's choice may inspire other Brazilian talents to consider similar moves in the future.

