Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Getting Into A Character, 'Switching Personas Is Tricky'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Basking in the success of "Pushpa 2: The Rule", Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen as Maharani Yesubai in the highly-awaited "Chhaava" opposite Vicky Kaushal. As the is receiving a lot of appreciation for her portrayal in the historical movie, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her process of characterization.

Speaking about adapting a certain character, Rashmika Mandanna said,“Switching personas is tricky, especially when I'm doing three to four films at the same time. I've realised that surrendering myself to my directors and co-actors really helps. When you try to do everything yourself, there is always going to be a bit of 'you' in the character. But, when you fully trust your director and co-actors, their knowledge and confidence filter through in your performance."

The 'Animal' actress further added,“Of course, there's always a part of you in the character because it's your emotions and mind processing everything. But you mask all that with what the director has written and the energy your co-actors bring, and that's what shapes the character.”

Meanwhile, "Chhaava" is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel "Chhava" by Shivaji Sawant. It sheds light on the political turmoil after the demise of Shivaji Maharaj when Shivaji Sambhaji decided to take over the empire.

With Vicky Kaushal as Shivaji Sambhaji, "Chhaava" also has Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, "Chhaava" is slated to release in the theatres on 14th February 2025.

Aside from "Chhaava", Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in several other major releases this year, including "Kubera" featuring Dhanush, "Sikandar" opposite Salman Khan, "Rainbow" starring Dev Mohan, "Thama" alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, "Animal Park" with Ranbir Kapoor, "Pushpa 3" co-starring Allu Arjun, and "The Girlfriend".