TODAY: National School Choice Week Begins With 27,000+ Events And Activities Across America

District, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options unite to help families discover their K–12 options during National School Choice Week

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- America's largest-annual celebration of opportunity in K–12 education is underway. National School Choice Week started Sunday and runs until February 1. The Week aims to harness the of "school choice season" –– including open enrollment windows at public, charter, magnet, private, and in advance of the 2025-2026 school year –– and empower families to better navigate the education options available for their children.

At 27,607 events and activities over the next six days, students, teachers, and parents will raise awareness of opportunity in K–12 education. The celebrations aim to help families better understand the options available for their children's education, from traditional public schools to public charter, public magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional options.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of National School Choice Week, which is designed to raise public awareness about education options. More families are likely to pay attention to this year's activities, however, as 24 states have expanded school choice options in the last three years, giving parents more to consider than ever.

Events include school fairs, rallies at state capitals, open houses, school assemblies, homeschooling and online learning field trips, and community service projects, all planned and led by local schools or families.

Governors of 17 states have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week formally and encouraging citizens to use the opportunity to highlight and explore excellent schools in their communities. According to a survey released this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation, 4 in 10 parents plan to consider a new school for a child in their family in 2025.

"We've seen a transformation in not only the types of school choice options families have in this country, but how common it is for parents to consider making a change to their child's school or discuss school choice options with friends and family," said Andrew Campanella, president and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "I've never seen parents so informed and energized about the options available for their children's learning. This is an exciting time for K–12 education in America, and National School Choice Week is the perfect time to harness that energy."

National School Choice Week, which is nonpartisan and nonpolitical, is organized by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. In addition to hosting NSCW, NSCAF develops and promotes the nation's largest online portfolio of school navigation resources for families, available at myschoolchoice and opcionesescolares .

Journalists can access resources and event information at schoolchoiceweek/multimedia , for information about events in your area access schoolchoiceweek/state-celebrations .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. NSCAF and its sister organization, the 501(c)(3) National School Choice Resource Center (NSCRC), raise awareness of K–12 school choice and helps families discover and navigate the education options available for their children through three charitable programs: National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

