Rig-A-Lite Launches New Heavy-Duty LED Luminaire Product Line For Hazardous Locations

Rig-A-Lite - Trusted for Hazardous Location Lighting Since 1938

Rig-A-Lite E-Series EHSL Explosion-Proof LED

Rig-A-Lite E-Series ESW High-Temperature Modular LED

Rig-A-Lite, trusted for hazardous location lighting, announces the E-Series featuring outstanding efficiency, economical performance and effectiveness.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rig-A-Lite , an Avail Infrastructure Solutions Company and pioneer in the manufacture of explosion-proof lighting for harsh and hazardous locations, announced the launch of its“E-Series ,” a new line of ten high-efficiency luminaire products.Rig-A-Lite's E-Series, which is an abbreviation for both Economical and Energy-Efficient, features higher lumen outputs than comparable products. This means much brighter lights, while retaining many of the same robust features that customers have come to expect from the lighting manufacturer. Rig-A-Lite, in business since 1938, created the E-Series to bridge the gap between aggressive pricing and quality products that meet industry standards.The E-Series, distinguishable from Rig-A-Lite's legacy product lines by the“E” prefix in their model numbers, are all LED luminaires that are suited for harsh and/or hazardous locations. The line includes popular lighting styles, such as high-bay, low-bay, linear, flood, and Rig-A-Lite's first wall pack light, a type of linear light that is often mounted to exterior building walls.“The E-Series supplements our existing 'hazloc,' or hazardous location, lighting line with increased lumens, and gives our customer base a larger selection,” said Rig-A-Lite Vice President and General Manager Antonio Capanna, Jr.“The brightest of these lights goes up to 96,000 lumens. For comparison, a typical 60-watt incandescent bulb produces only about 800 lumens.”The new lights reduce energy costs by up to 75% over conventional lights. All are UL-listed in the United States and Canada for LED Safety and Wet Locations, and hold many other appropriate certifications as well. They are ruggedly built, but lightweight with slim profiles, featuring housings made of die-cast aluminum with baked powder epoxy and polyester finish, high temperature silicone gaskets, glass that is resistant to heat, shock, and/or impact, and stainless steel hardware.Rig-A-Lite's E-Series is built to last, with optimized designs, and universal mounting accessories that make them easy to install and retrofit. Many of the lights have multiple optics or beam angles, are available with amber lenses to be wildlife-friendly for habitat areas, and have ambient operating temperatures of 40°C/-40°F to 158°F/70°C degrees.The E-Series consists of the following products:.EHSL – Square LED high-bay light for hazardous locations, featuring a brightness of up to 32,000 lumens. It can be used for very high ceilings, typically exceeding 20 feet, with a narrow beam angle to focus light directly downward. Its higher lumen output effectively illuminates large spaces from a high vantage point..EHSL Duplex – This combined design of two square EHSL LEDs features a brightness of up to 64,000 lumens. The twin lights can also be used as a flood light, with a wide beam angle that allows it to spread light over a large area..EHSM – Rectangular LED low-bay light (for lower ceiling heights) for hazardous locations, featuring a brightness of up to 9,600 lumens. Used for lower ceiling heights, it has a lower lumen output compared to high-bay lights, with a wider beam angle for uniform light distribution across a smaller area..EHRM – Round LED area light for indoor and outdoor hazardous locations, featuring a brightness of up to 9,600 lumens, with a wide spread of light to illuminate a specific space..EHRL – Round LED high-bay light for hazardous locations, featuring a brightness of up to 32,000 lumens..EHLV – Linear LED light for hazardous locations, featuring a brightness of up to 13,600 lumens. Multiple lights can be connected end-to-end indefinitely, creating a long, thin fixture emitting a continuous line of light..EHE – LED emergency light, exit sign, or combination of both for hazardous locations, with a brightness of up to 1,280 lumens..EHW – Rectangular LED wall pack or bulkhead light for hazardous locations, featuring a brightness of up to 4,950 lumens..ESM – Modular rectangular LED flood light used for harsh environments, but can also be purposed as a stadium light. It can be installed as one, two, three, four, or six lenses featuring a brightness of up to 96,000 lumens..EST – Modular round high-temperature LED high-bay light for harsh environments, featuring a brightness of up to 72,000 lumens. It can be installed as one, two, or three lenses, and is designed to perform in high ambient temperatures up to 194°F/90°C.The ten luminaires of Rig-A-Lite's E-Series offer customers a range of brighter options, styles, and functionalities, with price points that allow distributors to stock up on popular lighting styles.About Rig-A-LiteFounded in 1938, Rig-A-Lite explosion-proof and hazardous duty lighting sets the standard for quality, dependability, and performance, providing the toughest lights for the most challenging environments, including the petrochemical, oil & gas, food processing, water treatment, and steel production industries.Headquartered in Houston, TX, Rig-A-Lite provides sales, service, and technical support throughout North America via a network of distribution partners and service providers, as well as to South America and the Middle East.Learn more at .About Avail Infrastructure SolutionsAvail Infrastructure Solutions is the leading global provider of application-critical equipment, highly engineered technologies, and specialized services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, and industrial markets. From fully integrated data center enclosures and custom switchgear to medium and high-voltage bus systems, our proven solutions meet the most exacting requirements for safe, reliable operation.Headquartered in Suwanee, GA, Avail Infrastructure Solutions has over 1,750 employees, and operates through a global network of over 15 strategically located manufacturing facilities.Learn more at .For further information, please contact:David PhillipsAvail Infrastructure Solutions412-977-1339...###

