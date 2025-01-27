Qatar Participates As Guest Of Honor In 8Th High-Level Meeting Of Chiefs Of African Supreme Constitutional Courts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated as a guest of honor in the 8th Meeting of the Chiefs of the African Supreme Constitutional Courts, which kicked off Monday and will continue for two days in Cairo.

The State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting was headed by President of the Supreme Judiciary Council and President of the Court of Cassation HE Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Mohannadi.

This meeting was organized by the Supreme Constitutional Court in Egypt, with the participation of delegations from 35 African countries, 5 international organizations, and several European and Asian countries as observers, with the aim of enhancing judicial cooperation between the countries of the African continent.

In his speech during the opening of the meeting, Head of the Supreme Constitutional Court Boulos Fahmy, said that the meeting aims to enhance cooperation and promote the value of dialogue between African countries, as well as discuss the challenges they face, enhance their cultural identities, and achieve social justice targeted by the African Union's agendas for sustainable development.

In a related context, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, stressed in a speech delivered on his behalf by Egyptian Minister of Justice Counselor Adnan Fangri, that there are exceptional circumstances that require joint action to limit their effects, which range from conflicts to health pandemics, in a way that guarantees the rights of the peoples of African countries to achieve sustainable development and care for the most vulnerable groups, noting the importance of cooperation in this regard to agree on common principles to confront emerging challenges, in a way that guarantees the rights of African peoples and countries.