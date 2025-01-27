41 Become Victims Of Armenian Mine Terrorism In 2024, Says Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In 2024, 41 individuals became of Armenian mine terrorism, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev stated during a board meeting at the Prosecutor General's Office, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on the prosecutorial bodies' efforts in combating crime, investigating cases, and ensuring prosecutorial control throughout the year. According to Aliyev, mine and ammunition explosions claimed the lives of five people and left 36 others with varying degrees of injuries in 2024 alone.

The Prosecutor General further highlighted the devastating toll since November 2020, noting that 382 people have fallen victim to mine explosions during this period, with 70 fatalities and 312 individuals suffering injuries.

It is worth noting that as a result of the Garabagh conflict, Azerbaijan faces a significant landmine problem, being one of the most heavily mine-contaminated countries globally. An estimated 1.5 million landmines and an unknown number of explosive remnants of war contaminate over 13% of its territories.

This contamination poses severe risks to civilians and hinders socio-economic development. Over the past 30 years, landmines have caused thousands of casualties, including deaths and injuries. The indiscriminate use of mines by Armenia continues to cause superfluous injuries and suffering. Despite substantial efforts by the Azerbaijani government and international support, the scale of contamination requires ongoing demining operations and further assistance to ensure safety and facilitate the return of displaced individuals to their homes.