In 2024, 41 individuals became victims of Armenian mine
terrorism, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev stated during a board
meeting at the Prosecutor General's Office,
The meeting focused on the prosecutorial bodies' efforts in
combating crime, investigating cases, and ensuring prosecutorial
control throughout the year. According to Aliyev, mine and
ammunition explosions claimed the lives of five people and left 36
others with varying degrees of injuries in 2024 alone.
The Prosecutor General further highlighted the devastating toll
since November 2020, noting that 382 people have fallen victim to
mine explosions during this period, with 70 fatalities and 312
individuals suffering injuries.
It is worth noting that as a result of the Garabagh conflict,
Azerbaijan faces a significant landmine problem, being one of the
most heavily mine-contaminated countries globally. An estimated 1.5
million landmines and an unknown number of explosive remnants of
war contaminate over 13% of its territories.
This contamination poses severe risks to civilians and hinders
socio-economic development. Over the past 30 years, landmines have
caused thousands of casualties, including deaths and injuries. The
indiscriminate use of mines by Armenia continues to cause
superfluous injuries and suffering. Despite substantial efforts by
the Azerbaijani government and international support, the scale of
contamination requires ongoing demining operations and further
assistance to ensure safety and facilitate the return of displaced
individuals to their homes.
