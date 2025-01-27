Fighting Continues In Velyka Novosilka - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighting continues in Velyka Novosilka in the Novopavlivka sector, with Russian firing nearly 30 artillery rounds at Ukrainian positions in the village.

According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops reported this in a Telegram message.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy, with the support of artillery and UAVs, conducted offensive actions in the areas of Novyi Komar, Rozlyv and Ulakly.

Fighting continues in Velyka Novosilka. Russian troops fired almost 30 artillery shells at the positions of the Defense Forces in this locality.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russians in the course of intense defensive battles.

In the Kharkiv sector, the invaders tried to storm Ukrainian positions in Vovchansk. They were unsuccessful.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy also unsuccessfully conducted offensive actions in the areas of Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near Kopanky, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Kolodyazy and Yampolivka. Ukrainian positions were not lost.

At the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, Russian troops tried to break through the defenses near Stupochky, Predtechyno, Bila Hora, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

High-intensity fighting continued in the urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. The enemy fired 150 artillery shells at Chasiv Yar and 91 at Toretsk, as well as one attack with a guided aerial bomb. Russians actively used various types of UAVs.

As a result of the assault and fire of the Russians, some positions of the Defense Forces were destroyed. Measures are being taken to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating.

In the Pokrovsk sector, heavy fighting continued in Lysivka, Zelene, Kotlynne, Nadiyivka and Shevchenko. The invaders also attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops near Vodiane Druha, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Udachne, Uspenivka, Dachne and Yantarne.

