FLAME University Hosts Retail Visionary B.S. Nagesh As Part Of The Industry Connect Initiative

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, Maharashtra, India, January 27, 2025: FLAME University, a pioneer in interdisciplinary education, recently hosted B.S. Nagesh, Non-Executive Chairman, Shoppers Stop Ltd. & Founder, Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India (TRRAIN), a trailblazing figure in the Indian retail industry, as part of its Connect Initiative led by Dr. Dishan Kamdar, Vice Chancellor, FLAME University. As a university that fosters holistic by connecting academic pursuits with real-world industry insights, the Industry Connect Initiative at FLAME University serves as a consolidated platform for students to engage with thought leaders and industry stalwarts, providing them with invaluable exposure to diverse sectors and contemporary business practices.



In this Industry Connect Initiative session, B.S. Nagesh shared his profound thoughts on customer centricity through an engaging session that emphasized the importance of placing customers at the core of business strategies. He also highlighted the key takeaways from his recently launched book, SERVE, which encapsulates his philosophy of service excellence and offers valuable lessons for businesses and individuals alike.



Beyond his corporate achievements, B.S. Nagesh is celebrated for his impactful social initiatives. He received the Helen Keller Award for his exemplary efforts in creating livelihood opportunities for persons with disabilities and has been recognized as an Ashoka Fellow for his commitment to social entrepreneurship. As the first employee and Non-Executive Chairman of Shoppers Stop Ltd., he has been the guiding force to expand the operations of the retail giant since the inception of its first store in 1991. The session proved to be an enlightening experience for students, offering them knowledge of industry trends, challenges, and innovative retail strategies. It not only broadened their understanding of the dynamic retail landscape but also inspired them to think creatively and adapt to evolving market demands.



Speaking about the session, Dr. Dishan Kamdar, Vice Chancellor, FLAME University, shared,“FLAME University remains focused on creating opportunities for our students to engage closely with the industry in various ways, such as interacting with business leaders, internships, organizing conferences, study treks to companies, and more. These activities allow them to get an understanding of the real world as we prepare them to become future-ready. It was an honor to host B.S. Nagesh, the retail luminary and founder of TRRAIN, which empowers the differently-abled and low-income women in the retail sector. His talk was a tale of success and innovation peppered with real-world examples and personal anecdotes, which illustrated how customer-centric practices drive long-term success. His insights resonated with the students of FLAME, encouraging them to prioritize empathy, innovation, and service excellence in their future careers.”



Sharing his thoughts, B.S. Nagesh, Non-Executive Chairman, Shoppers Stop Ltd. & Founder, TRRAIN, said,“Interacting with the students at FLAME University was a great opportunity for me to learn how the young mind thinks. My interaction with the faculty was not just academic in nature, but the discussions were a mix of real-world issues and the rigor of learning through the classroom and cases. I was mesmerized with the campus and the facilities it offers. It also gave me great pleasure to see some of the Shoppers Stop alumni teaching at FLAME. I would love to go back to FLAME as and when the team requires me to be part of their projects.”



The Industry Connect Initiative was a grand success. In the past, FLAME University also hosted other prominent industry leaders such as Don Norman, who is also known as the Father of User Experience. These important industry collaborations underline FLAME University's dynamic approach to a well-rounded education that is offering students opportunities to engage with diverse industries, fostering interdisciplinary learning, and enhancing their understanding of real-world applications across multiple fields.



