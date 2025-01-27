Over 100 Riders Compete As Dukhan Road Cycling Race Marks Huge Success

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation (QCTF) organized the Dukhan Road Cycling Race, which featured exciting competitions with nearly 100 male and female participants from various age groups and categories. The race was held in the Dukhan area, one of the prominent cycling locations due to its wide roads and distance from traffic congestion.

The cyclists competed in three different categories: the first category for a distance of 109 kilometers, the second category for a distance of 77 kilometers, and the third category for a distance of 51 kilometers. The participants faced challenges across varied routes, amid an atmosphere full of enthusiasm and excitement.

The race began at 7am and was characterized by multiple challenges in terrain and distance, providing the participants with an opportunity to showcase their high-level cycling skills.

The first category saw fierce competition among the top cyclists, with Abdullah Masoomi from the Al Adham team winning first place with a time of 2 hours, 30 minutes, and 17 seconds. The second category witnessed a large number of participants from various age groups, making it the most populous category, with Aziz Hadhaji, a member of the Al Adham team, taking first place with a time of 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 7 seconds. The third category, which attracted many young women and men eager to prove their abilities in the sport, saw Jared Navarro from the Doha Cycling Team claim first place with a time of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

QCTF President Eng. Abdulaziz Saud Al Tamimi

In a statement, QCTF President Engineer Abdulaziz Saud Al Tamimi praised the great success of the race and the large number of participants. He emphasised that the Dukhan Race provides an excellent opportunity to integrate youth and junior national team members into competitive categories and to organize cycling races in areas outside the Qatari capital, Doha. He also highlighted the importance of promoting sports culture in general. He said,“We are very proud of the large participation in the Dukhan Race. The race was distinguished by the participation of different age groups, and through this event, we aim to support and develop cycling in Qatar and attract more participants.”

Al Tamimi continued,“The wonderful atmosphere and perfect weather contributed to the success of the event. We believe that these races will contribute to the further development of cycling in Qatar.”

Several participants also praised the excellent organization of the race and the carefully prepared course, noting that the event was an ideal opportunity to compete in a professional environment.