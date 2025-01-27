Zelensky Meets With Marshal Of Polish Sejm In Krakow

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Marshal of the Polish Sejm Szymon Hołownia in Krakow on Monday.

This is stated in a message on the X networ of the lower house of the Polish parliament, Ukrinform reports.

“The meeting of the Marshal of the Sejm, Szymon Hołownia, with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the way to the main celebration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi death camp Auschwitz,” the Sejm of Poland said in a statement.

According to the Polish Sejm, the meeting was held on the initiative of the Ukrainian side.

Later, Hołownia wrote on the X network that the conversation with the President of Ukraine concerned, among other things, the complex history and reconstruction of Ukraine.

“We talked about history. Volyn is a matter of principle for us: we want to be able to light a candle on the graves of our loved ones. The President [Zelensky] assured us that he had given the green light to the exhumation process and that it would start quickly,” Hołownia emphasized.

He also added that Poland should participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine. According to the Marshal of the Polish Sejm, Zelensky presented him with concrete proposals for cooperation between Kyiv and Warsaw on infrastructure projects in Ukraine, which Polish companies could already benefit from.

“We are the closest neighbors. We must defend ourselves together, but above all, we must build, earn and create the foundations of a new secure Europe together,” Hołownia emphasized.

In turn, the head of the Presidential Bureau of International Policy of the Republic of Poland, Mieszko Pawlak, said that there are no plans for separate talks between Zelensky and Andrzej Duda during the official events in Auschwitz.

As the agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Poland to participate in events marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of one of the largest Nazi death camps, Auschwitz-Birkenau. The program of the visit also includes bilateral meetings, in particular with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of France Emmanuel Macron.

On Monday, January 27, Ukrainians and the international community commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. This international day of remembrance is marked annually on January 27, and was established by the UN General Assembly on November 1, 2005 (resolution 60/7).

On January 27, 1945, the troops of the 1st Ukrainian Front liberated one of the largest Nazi death camps, Auschwitz-Birkenau.