Damages Reported In Dnipropetrovsk Region Following Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enemy on Dnipropetrovsk region and the city of Dnipro have caused destruction.

Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , as per Ukrinform.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="dnipropetrovskaODA/19015" data-width="100%"></script>

It is noted that units of the East Air Command shot down 13 enemy drones over Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the night.

Despite the defensive efforts, damage was reported.

“In Samar district, infrastructure was damaged, and a fire broke out. Three private houses and a utility building were also affected. In Dnipro, three apartment buildings were hit, with a fire breaking out in one of them, which was later extinguished by rescuers,” the regional chief wrote.

in

In Nikopol district, the Russian forces shelled the area using Grad MLRS and heavy artillery. The attacks targeted the district center and Marhanets community, causing destruction at an industrial facility.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.

As previously reported, the Russian forces launched drone strikes from multiple directions, prompting air raid alerts across several regions.