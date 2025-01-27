War Update: 166 Engagements Along Frontline Including 78 In Pokrovsk Sector Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 26, the Ukrainian forces reported a total of 166 combat clashes, with 78 of them occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.

"A total of 166 combat clashes have been recorded during the past 24 hours. According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 45 on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 58 guided aerial bombs. In addition, over five thousand shelling were carried out, including 105 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and 2,155 kamikaze drones were used for strikes," the message says.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy carried out four assaults on the Ukrainian positions near the town of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , there were 11 attacks on the Ukrainian positions, with Ukraine's Defense Forces repelling assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy launched 15 attacks near Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Nadiya, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Yampolivka, and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk sector , there were 21 clashes near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , nine enemy attacks took place in the area of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian forces halted 78 assaults of the Russian army near Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy attacked 12 times near Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Novosilka, and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy attempted a failed assault on the Ukrainian positions near Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russian forces attempted one unsuccessful attack and were repelled.

In the Kursk operational zone , the Ukrainian forces repelled seven attacks, while the enemy carried out 435 artillery strikes and launched 25 airstrikes, deploying 33 guided aerial bombs.

In the Siversk sector , no enemy offensive actions were reported.

No signs of enemy assault group formations have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors .

"Our troops are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of personnel and equipment, and are actively disrupting the enemy's offensive potential in their rear," the General Staff adds.

It is also noted that the aggressor carried out airstrikes, including in the areas of the settlements of Riasne, Loknia, Basivka, Kupiansk, Kucherivka, Myropillia, Petropavlivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, and Kleban Byk.

In the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit four command points, four aclusters of personnel and equipment, and another important object of the Russian invaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 1,430 personnel.