Organophosphorus Poisoning Likely Behind 17 Rajouri Deaths: Doctors
Date
1/27/2025 2:04:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Senior officials carry out an inspection at Badhaal village in Rajouri district. File photo
Srinagar- Organophosphorus poisoning is likely behind 17“mystery” deaths that occurred in the Badhaal village of Rajouri, officials said on Monday.
A top doctor said that they have administered an antidote – atropine injection – to patients who are admitted in hospital and it worked well.
Atropine injection is used to treat poisoning caused by organophosphorus nerve agents, including organophosphorus or carbamate insecticides.
He said that official report from top laboratories is yet to come.“We have used the hit and trail method, it worked well. We administered atropine to two patients for other purposes to increase the heart rate, they survived and are recovering well,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
He added that as atropine has shown positive result so it is likely that organophosphorus or related salts could be the reason behind the wave of deaths in Rajouri village.
The doctor, however, said that official reports are yet to come and concluding that organophosphorus is behind these deaths would be wrong at this stage.
At least 17 people, including 14 children, have died, while several have been admitted to hospital due to“mysterious” illness in the Badhaal village over the past two months.
