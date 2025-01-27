Viral Video: Bollywood Actresses Slammed For Wearing Revealing Outfits Style Expert Says, 'If You're Showing Cleavage...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) actresses have been slammed for“showing skin”. As per style expert Anusha Murthy Harish, it's a myth that skin-showing equals to elegance.

Many believe that showing more skin means being stylish, but true elegance is about balance, says Anusha Murthy Harish in an Instagram Reel. The video, which includes clips of Ameesha Patel, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonakshi Sinha and Zeenat Aman, has gone viral with over 4.7 lakh views. Here is what she says in the post.

Revealing both cleavage and legs together often looks overdone rather than sophisticated. A simple style rule helps maintain balance. Leaving something to the imagination creates a sense of mystery and sophistication, says the expert.

“Looking at celebrities wearing revealing outfits gives a wrong impression to many young girls that they have to show their skin to look stylish. Big mistake!” says the image consultant in the video.

“When you show both cleavage and legs at the same time, it often comes across as overdone-not sophisticated. Elegance lies in subtlety,” she wrote in the social media post.

“If you're showing legs, cover up the top. If you're showing cleavage, go for a longer bottom. This simple trick creates a polished, balanced look that feels both chic and classy,” she wrote.

“Modesty when done right is effortlessly chic,” Anusha Murthy Harish says in the video.

Bollywood actresses wearing 'revealing outfits'

Bollywood actresses like Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Esha Gupta and Ameesha Patel have previously been trolled for wearing 'revealing outfits'.

In 2023, a complaint was filed against Taapsee Pannu for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. In March 2023, the Bollywood actress wore a Maa Laxmi necklace with 'revealing clothing' during a ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.