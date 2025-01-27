EU Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine Since War-Start Reaches EUR 3.6B - Commissioner Lahbib

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the outset of Russia's large-scale invasion, the European Union has allocated humanitarian aid to Ukraine for a total amount exceeding EUR 3.6 billion, and continues to provide such assistance using the capabilities of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

This was stated on Monday in Brussels ahead of the EU Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs by European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On Ukraine. It is clear that the European Union is really making the difference on the ground. The EU and its member states are the largest donors of humanitarian and recovery aid. Over EUR 3.6 billion since the start of the war. We have also put into action our EU Civil Protection Mechanism. We have coordinated over 153,000 tons of humanitarian aid, more than 8,000 power generators, and energy supplies. The medical evacuation system has evacuated more than 40,000 injured soldiers to European hospitals,” said Lahbib.

Hadja, European Commissioner for Crisis Management

At the same time, the European Commission representative acknowledged that humanitarian needs in Ukraine remain immense, and addressing these problems should involve coordination with development programs and by engaging private sector capabilities.

The European Commissioner noted that during her trip to Ukraine, she visited the State Emergency Service center where she was truly impressed by the level of preparedness and the agility to respond to the threats they face.

“Ukraine offers us critical lessons when it comes to preparedness,” added Hadja Lahbib.

She announced that the 5th Senior Official Meeting on Ukraine will be held soon, bringing together officials, donors, and partners to coordinate continued humanitarian support for Ukraine and to prioritize such activities.

As reported earlier, the EU Foreign Affairs Council met in Brussels on Monday, where the key issues on the agenda included the developments in Ukraine, EU relations with the new U.S. administration, and the situation in the Middle East.