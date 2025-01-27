Govt Plans For Direct Farm-To-Consumer Model To Benefit Agriculture Sector: Shivraj Chouhan

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 27 (KNN) Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the government's initiative to develop a model enabling direct sales between farmers and consumers, aiming to reduce intermediary involvement in the agricultural chain.

The minister shared these plans during an interaction with approximately 400 farmers following the Republic Day parade at Pusa campus.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan emphasised the critical role of agriculture in India's economic framework, describing it as the backbone of the nation's with farmers at its core.

He articulated that India's prosperity is intrinsically linked to the well-being of its farming community, underlining the government's commitment to comprehensive agricultural support despite agriculture being primarily a state subject.

The minister detailed several ongoing initiatives designed to strengthen the agricultural sector, including guaranteed crop procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP), promotion of technological advancement, enhancement of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and support for natural farming practices and crop diversification.

These measures form part of the government's broader strategy to improve farmers' economic conditions and empower the agricultural community.

Looking toward India's development goals, Chouhan highlighted the pivotal role that both the agricultural sector and farmers will play in the nation's progress.

He assured the audience of continued support from both central and state governments, emphasising their collaborative approach to agricultural development.

The minister's remarks were made during a special program where 400 progressive farmers and beneficiaries of various agricultural schemes, along with their spouses, were invited to witness the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, demonstrating the government's recognition of the farming community's contributions to national development.

(KNN Bureau)

