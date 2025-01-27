Ukraine Needs More EU Aid, Weapons, Air Defense - Kallas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union is currently the largest donor to Ukraine, but it is obvious that Ukraine needs more to stop the westward shift of the front line – more support, more ammunition, and more air defense capabilities.

This was stated today in Brussels at a press following the EU Council of Foreign Ministers by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Recalling that the EU has provided a total of more than EUR 134 billion in aid to Ukraine, it is“obvious” that Ukraine needs more. The front line must move eastward, she stressed, noting that Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed earlier today during a videoconference that to this end, Ukraine needs more ammunition, more air defense, and more training for its soldiers.

She welcomed the decision taken today by European ministers to extend Russia sanctions as they will further deprive Putin of the income he invests in waging war.

More military assistance to Ukraine and strong sanctions against Russia are the two sides of the same coin, Kallas believes. Providing more military support to Ukraine is critical for Europe's own security as well, the high commissioner emphasized.

As reported earlier, European foreign ministers met in Brussels today. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Andrii Sybiha joined the discussion via videoconference during the discussion of the situation in Ukraine.

