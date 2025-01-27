Chairperson Of Qatar General Organization For Standards And Metrology Meets Indian Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairperson of the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology H E Eng. Mohammed bin Saud Mohammed Al Musallam met with Ambassador of the Republic of India to the State of Qatar H E Vipul.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation between the two sides in the fields of specifications and standardization and related activities and ways to develop them.