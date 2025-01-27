Experts Predict Bitcoin Market High, Warning Of Possible Bear Market In The Next 3 Months

(MENAFN- Breaking) With (BTC ) maintaining levels above $100,000, a key resistance point that was previously difficult to surpass, analysts are keeping a close eye on the potential for further price gains and the chance of reaching new all-time highs (ATHs).

The market's leading asset faces a crucial hurdle at $109,000, hinting at a potential challenge ahead as experts sound the alarm about a looming bear market that could emerge in just three months.

Bitcoin Analyst Warns of Impending Bear Market

Market analyst Ali Martinez recently expressed concerns in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), noting historical patterns observed following Bitcoin 's Halving events.

Based on previous Halving years, Martinez suggests that Bitcoin and the wider crypto market could enter a bearish phase around 90 days from now, following a cyclical trend of significant corrections post-Halving.







Examining the BTC Halving cycle days, Martinez points out a similarity to the previous cycle from 2012 to 2016, which led to a bear market after 367 days. Currently, Bitcoin is 276 days into this cycle, suggesting a possible downturn soon.

Potential $200,000 Price Target Before Correction

Further analysis using the Wyckoff Method indicates that Bitcoin may be entering its final upward move before a Distribution Phase, which typically precedes a price decline.

Martinez predicts a trading range between $140,000 and $200,000 for BTC before a significant drop towards $100,000, highlighting short-term growth potential.

Despite warnings, Martinez also points out similarities to the 2015-2018 cycle, hinting at possible parabolic price increases. The Mayer Multiple metric is also under scrutiny, indicating room for growth with Bitcoin currently near $102,900 and down 1.5% in the last 24 hours.

