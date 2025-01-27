Azerbaijan's Evolving Role In Global Energy: Oil, Gas, And Renewable Energy Collaborations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan, endowed with abundant natural resources, continues
to make remarkable strides in the global energy arena by harnessing
its vast oil, gas, and renewable energy potential. Strategically
located at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, Azerbaijan has
positioned itself as a key energy player, particularly within the
Caspian Sea region. The country's energy sector, shaped by
visionary leadership and pivotal historical agreements, has
transformed Azerbaijan into a vital energy hub, facilitating
connections between Asia and Europe through an expanding network of
energy routes.
Over the years, Azerbaijan has successfully cultivated numerous
global partnerships and spearheaded large-scale energy projects, a
testament to its well-crafted and forward-looking state policies.
These achievements highlight the power of effective governance,
where well-executed policies in sectors such as energy not only
strengthen the state but also enhance national prosperity. In
contrast, many resource-rich nations, hindered by flawed policies,
fail to leverage their natural wealth, which undermines their
economies. Azerbaijan's success demonstrates that when political
and economic strategies align, a nation's natural resources can
truly become a source of power and progress.
Oil sector: Foundation of Azerbaijan's economic
transformation
Azerbaijan's oil strategy, initiated by National Leader Heydar
Aliyev, has been integral to the country's modernization and
economic development. The cornerstone of this strategy was the
signing of the landmark Contract of the Century in 1994, which
marked a turning point in the country's oil production history.
This agreement brought together 11 international oil companies from
seven countries, including bp, ExxonMobil, and Chevron, to develop
the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" oil fields in the Caspian Sea. The
successful implementation of this contract, alongside the
construction of critical pipelines such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan
(BTC) pipeline, has allowed Azerbaijan to export oil to global
markets, making it a key energy corridor.
Since then, Azerbaijan's oil industry has continued to grow with
increased investments and expanded partnerships. By 2023,
approximately $43.4 billion had been invested in the
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil fields, yielding over 580 million tons of
oil. Additionally, the establishment of the State Oil Fund of
Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) in 1999 has ensured that the revenues from oil
are managed efficiently, contributing to the country's long-term
economic stability.
Azerbaijan's energy partnerships have expanded beyond the
Caspian region. Notably, in 2018, Azerbaijan and Turkiye
inaugurated the Star Oil Refinery in Izmir, which is expected to
meet Turkiye's demand for jet fuel and other refined products.
Azerbaijan has also played a key role in supporting the energy
needs of its regional neighbors, serving as a reliable transit
country for Caspian hydrocarbons.
Gas sector: Azerbaijan's strategic role in
Europe
Azerbaijan's gas sector is equally significant, with its vast
reserves, including the world-renowned Shah Deniz gas field. This
field, discovered in the mid-20th century, has evolved into one of
the largest gas reserves globally. The exploitation of Shah Deniz
and subsequent gas fields like Umid and Absheron has firmly
positioned Azerbaijan as a major gas supplier.
The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), which includes the
Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline (SCP), Trans-Anatolian Pipeline
(TANAP), and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), is a flagship
project in Azerbaijan's gas strategy. These pipelines are designed
to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe, thus enhancing European
energy security and diversifying the continent's energy sources
away from Russian supplies.
Azerbaijan's pivotal role in the SGC is evidenced by its
successful collaborations with countries like Turkey, Georgia,
Greece, Bulgaria, and Italy, as well as major international energy
companies. The completion of TAP in 2020 marked a historic moment,
enabling Azerbaijani gas to reach European markets. In addition,
the country continues to expand its partnerships, with the signing
of memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for enhanced gas cooperation
with countries like Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia in
2023.
Azerbaijan's gas reserves are estimated at 2.6 trillion cubic
meters, with further potential to increase these reserves through
ongoing projects like the Absheron field. Furthermore, in 2023,
Azerbaijan reached the milestone of producing its 200 billionth
cubic meter of gas from Shah Deniz, further cementing its
reputation as a dependable supplier.
Green energy: Azerbaijan's transition into a
sustainable energy future
Azerbaijan's commitment to sustainable energy is embodied in its
national priorities for socioeconomic development, particularly the
goal of transitioning to a green and clean energy future. The
country has abundant renewable energy resources, with a potential
of 27,000 MW from wind, solar, bioenergy, and hydropower. In 2021,
the Azerbaijan 2030 strategy emphasized the importance of reducing
greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030, with a further commitment
to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
Azerbaijan's green energy initiatives are gaining traction, with
significant investments in renewable energy projects. In January
2022, the country broke ground on the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power
Plant, with an installed capacity of 240 MW. The Garadagh Solar PV
Plant, launched in October 2023, is the largest renewable energy
facility in the Caucasus and Caspian regions, with a capacity of
230 MW.
Azerbaijan is also leading efforts in the development of a Green
Energy Corridor in collaboration with regional partners such as
Georgia, Romania, and Hungary. This corridor will enable the export
of renewable energy from the Caspian Sea to Europe, further
demonstrating Azerbaijan's dedication to diversifying its energy
mix and contributing to the global fight against climate
change.
Moreover, Azerbaijan's initiatives to establish a green energy
zone in its liberated territories, including Garabagh and Eastern
Zangazur, reflect the country's commitment to environmental
protection and sustainable development. The country has partnered
with Japan's TEPSCO to develop a green energy concept for these
regions, with a focus on renewable energy generation.
Azerbaijan's energy sector has undergone a remarkable
transformation over the past few decades, driven by visionary
leadership, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to sustainable
development. The country's oil and gas reserves, coupled with its
expanding role in green energy, have made Azerbaijan a critical
energy player on the global stage. Its partnerships with major
international companies and regional neighbors have solidified its
position as a key energy corridor connecting Asia and Europe.
As Azerbaijan continues to invest in renewable energy and reduce
its carbon footprint, its energy strategy aligns with global trends
towards sustainability and energy diversification. With its vast
resources and forward-looking energy policies, Azerbaijan is poised
to play an even more significant role in the future of global
energy, serving as a reliable supplier of both conventional and
green energy.
