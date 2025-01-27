An Award-Winning Documentary At The Solothurn Film Festival

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Eleonora Camizzi's documentary Bilder im Kopf (Images in mind) won the Prix Visioni at the Solothurn Festival on Saturday evening.

Français fr Un documentaire primé aux Journées de Soleure Original Read more: Un documentaire primé aux Journées de Soleur

This content was published on January 26, 2025 - 10:55 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The prize, worth CHF20,000 ($22,076), is one of the film festival's three main awards.

“Despite its very formal, minimalist aesthetic, reminiscent of a theatre scene, the film manages to create an impressive closeness with the characters,” explained the jury in justifying its decision. Bilder im Kopf thus beat out six other films.

In her documentary, Eleonara Camizzi talks to her father in a white room. He came to Switzerland from Sicily as a child and has been living with a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia for 30 years.

+ Read more about mental health in Switzerland

The prize is intended to reward a first or second work that evokes themes of importance to society and can anticipate the forms and styles of tomorrow's art, Niccolo Castelli, artistic director of the Solothurn Film Festival, told the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA on Saturday.

Translated from French by DeepL/ds