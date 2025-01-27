An Award-Winning Documentary At The Solothurn Film Festival
Eleonora Camizzi's documentary Bilder im Kopf (Images in mind) won the Prix Visioni at the Solothurn film Festival on Saturday evening.
The prize, worth CHF20,000 ($22,076), is one of the film festival's three main awards.
“Despite its very formal, minimalist aesthetic, reminiscent of a theatre scene, the film manages to create an impressive closeness with the characters,” explained the jury in justifying its decision. Bilder im Kopf thus beat out six other films.
In her documentary, Eleonara Camizzi talks to her father in a white room. He came to Switzerland from Sicily as a child and has been living with a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia for 30 years.
The prize is intended to reward a first or second work that evokes themes of importance to society and can anticipate the forms and styles of tomorrow's art, Niccolo Castelli, artistic director of the Solothurn Film Festival, told the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA on Saturday.
