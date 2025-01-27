International Hot Air Balloon Festival Claims The Skies Of Canton Vaud

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) After a windy first day, the International Balloon Festival in Château-d'Oex, canton Vaud, took off on Sunday. Dozens of hot-air balloons took to the skies over the Vaud Alps.

This content was published on January 26, 2025

The first flights took place at 11 am, the event's communications and promotion manager, Julien Magnin, told Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA. The weather conditions were favorable, the organisers said on social networks and in a press release, saying they were“delighted to see the growing enthusiasm of the public”.

On Saturday, the wind had come to play the spoilsport. Flights had to be cancelled, but entertainment and captive flights were maintained. According to the organisers, the event drew a total of almost 10,000 visitors. Some 3,000 visitors were able to see inside a hot-air balloon envelope.

Common problem

Weather-related cancellations are a common occurrence at this emblematic event.“We depend on good weather and wind conditions”, Julien Magnin summarised on Saturday.

“Last year there were nine consecutive days of flying, morning and afternoon. It's the only time this has happened in 45 editions,” he added. In contrast, another edition was distinguished by only half a day's flight over the nine-day event.

The 45th Château-d'Oex International Balloon Festival runs until February 2. More than 60 pilots from all over the world are expected to take to the skies.

