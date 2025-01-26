Collaboration To Develop Sorghum Hybrids To Reduce Synthetic Fertilizer Use And Farmer Costs

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Donald Danforth Science Center

MISSOURI, USA – A new collaborative research team of leading plant scientists are developing sorghums with nitrogen-saving traits by utilizing the genetic diversity of wild relatives to improve resilience and productivity for grain sorghum producers.

The project is part of a $38 million in nine projects by the US Department of Energy, DOE, Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, ARPA-E, to develop advanced technologies for to increase nitrogen-use efficiency and reduce nitrogen pollution from US bioenergy feedstocks.

Veena Veena, PhD, MBA, principal investigator and director of the Plant Transformation Core Facility at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is serving as a Co-PI on the project. Veena will provide specialized knowledge in genome modification technologies and will utilize advanced genetic engineering techniques to develop sorghum lines with enhanced traits, including improved nutrient cycling, increased resilience, productivity, drought resistance and.

The project is led by Sakiko Okumoto , PhD, AgriLife Research plant physiologist and associate professor at Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Soil and Crop Sciences .

The Texas A&M AgriLife Research team has been studying the potential of biological nitrification inhibition, BNI, a unique trait found in wild relatives, through previous research efforts to reduce fertilizer application and enhance environmental benefits.

The technologies developed in the project will target the grain ethanol sorghum market, Okumoto said. By leveraging genetic diversity from wild varieties, new sorghum hybrids will offer unique opportunities for both growers and sorghum grain buyers to reduce costs by lowering fertilizer application levels.

Co-PIs at Texas A&M include Nithya Rajan , PhD., Center for Greenhouse Gas Management in Agriculture and Forestry director, crop physiologist and professor; Bill Rooney , PhD., sorghum breeder, professor and Borlaug-Monsanto Chair for Plant Breeding and International Crop Improvement; Sanjay Antony-Babu , PhD., microbiologist and assistant professor in the Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology; and Aniruddha Datta, PhD., professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in the College of Engineering.

The post Collaboration to develop sorghum hybrids to reduce synthetic fertilizer use and farmer costs appeared first on Caribbean News Global .