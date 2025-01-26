RK Editor Hafiz Ayaz Selected For State Award
Date
1/26/2025 3:11:51 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K government has selected Hafiz Ayaz Gani, Editor-in-Chief of daily Rising Kashmir, for this years State Award in the category of“Outstanding media Persons.”
The list was released by General Adminstrative Department on the occasion of Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT
Today.
An engineering graduate from the State Engineering University of Armenia, Hafiz joined Rising Kashmir as its managing editor after his return to Kashmir and later took over its reigns following the tragic assassination of papers founding editor, late Syed Shujaat Bukhari, in June 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
R-Day: Six J&K Govt Officials Awarded For Meritorious Public Service
15 Gallantry Medals Among 27 Awards For JKP
MENAFN26012025000215011059ID1109130748
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.