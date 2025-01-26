Hwacheon Ice Fishing Festival Draws 1M Visitors

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 2025 Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival, one of South Korea's
most popular winter events, has welcomed over 1 million visitors,
Azernews reports citing The
Korea Herald .
The festival, which began on Jan. 11, takes place in Hwacheon, a
remote mountain town in Gangwon Province, located 25 kilometers
south of the inter-Korean border and about 90 km northeast of
Seoul. The event is scheduled to run through Feb. 2.
Between its opening day and Friday afternoon, approximately
982,155 people visited the festival, according to Hwacheon county.
An estimated additional 40,000 attendees are expected to join
throughout the day.
Since its debut in 2003, the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival
has consistently attracted more than 1 million visitors almost
every year, earning global recognition.
This year's festival reached the 1 million milestone a day
earlier than in 2024.
The festival has transformed Hwacheon, a town with a population
of just 23,000, into a renowned winter destination in South
Korea.
Despite challenges like unusually warm winters, heavy rain in
2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused cancellations in 2021
and 2022, the festival has maintained its reputation as a "million
festival" for 16 years.
One key factor in the festival's success is its innovative
approach and quick adaptation to change.
For instance, in 2016, it became the first winter festival in
South Korea to introduce night fishing, an unconventional idea that
gained widespread attention.
In addition to its main program -- ice fishing for sancheoneo, a
species of mountain trout -- the festival attracts visitors with a
variety of events and activities.
Every Saturday, the festival features a lantern street parade
reminiscent of the lively street performances at Canada's Quebec
Winter Carnival.
Meanwhile, the Santa Post Office, a popular attraction at the
event, evokes the charm of Santa Claus' village in Rovaniemi,
Finland. (Yonhap)
MENAFN26012025000195011045ID1109130713
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.