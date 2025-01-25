Al-Mashat Concludes Davos Participation With Meetings On Development, Energy, Digital Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, concluded her participation in the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, Davos 2025, with bilateral meetings focused on development, energy, and digital cooperation. She met with the President of the Inter-American Development Bank, the Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), and the President of Hitachi Energy.

Al-Mashat met with Alan Goldfajn, President of the Inter-American Development Bank, to discuss joint cooperation opportunities and the challenges facing emerging and developing economies, a key topic at Davos. The meeting also addressed expanding climate action to drive the green transition and encourage environmentally friendly economic development, and expanding national platforms to enhance climate action and attract green investments.

Moreover, Al-Mashat also met with Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO of Hitachi Energy, to discuss the company's energy sector projects in Egypt, including its contribution to the electricity interconnection project between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Al-Mashat affirmed the active role of local and foreign private sectors in implementing renewable energy projects. The meeting also addressed the Egyptian government's efforts to expand renewable energy projects, implement the Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy, and meet the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to increase the proportion of renewable energy in the energy mix to 42% by 2035.

This will be achieved through several initiatives, including the“NWFE” programme, which includes 10 GW of renewable energy projects to be implemented by 2028.

Furthermore, Al-Mashat's meeting with Deemah Al-Yahya, Founding Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) and Board Member of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, focused on joint cooperation opportunities in the digital economy and innovation.

These areas are considered crucial for enhancing economic sustainability and accelerating growth, given the Egyptian government's priority of consolidating a knowledge-based economy and encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation.

The DCO, established in 2020 by nine member countries (Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Rwanda), aims to drive collaboration through entrepreneurship, innovation, business growth, and employment in a shared digital economy.