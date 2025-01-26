Bridging The Digital Divide: Women's Struggles And Triumphs In Online Spaces

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Gender equity in spaces remains an issue, critical to address, as digital platforms increasingly influence societal dynamics. While these platforms provide opportunities for connection, education, and empowerment, they often reflect and reinforce existing inequalities, creating hurdles for marginalized groups, particularly women.

To explore this issue, we interviewed 40-year-old Shabana from Swat, a teacher and entrepreneur who actively uses the Internet for her work. Sharing her journey, she said,“The internet has been a game-changer for me. I expanded my small business and connected with a wider audience through social media. However, navigating these platforms isn't always easy as a woman.”

Shabana pointed out the challenges she faces, particularly harassment and negative comments.“I've had to deal with unsolicited messages and baseless criticism. It can be discouraging, but I've learned to block and report such behavior. Still, the platforms need to do more to protect women,” she added.

Her experiences reflect broader patterns supported by data. A 2023 Pew Research Center report revealed that 41% of women globally have experienced online harassment, with the number rising to 58% among young women aged 18-29.

In Pakistan, a 2022 survey by the Digital Rights Foundation found that 70% of women believe the internet is unsafe due to harassment and privacy breaches, with many citing a lack of action by platforms as a key issue.

Adding another perspective, 35-year-old Amina from Islamabad, a freelance graphic designer, shared her thoughts on using the internet professionally.“As a professional, the internet has been vital for me to find clients and grow my career. But I often worry about the lack of privacy. Once, my profile picture was misused, and I felt helpless,” she said.“Platforms need stricter policies against misuse of personal information and better mechanisms to support victims.”

Both Shabana and Amina acknowledge the immense potential of the Internet to empower women.“I've taken online courses to improve my skills and joined forums where I connect with other women entrepreneurs. These spaces have been incredibly supportive,” Shabana said.

Amina echoed this, stating that digital tools helped her achieve financial independence. Despite this potential, accessibility remains a significant barrier, particularly in Pakistan. Reports indicate that only 21% of women in the country have access to the internet, compared to 39% of men.

This digital gender divide is even more pronounced in rural areas, where infrastructure and digital literacy remain underdeveloped.“Women in rural areas are especially left behind. We need targeted initiatives to improve digital literacy and access,” Amina emphasized. Shabana also pointed out the role of education in bridging this divide.“Many women don't know how to use online platforms effectively or fear being judged. If we focus on education and awareness, we can empower more women to participate confidently in online spaces,” she said.

Another issue they highlighted is the bias in algorithms, which often amplifies harmful content or underrepresents women's voices. Amina explained,“I've noticed how posts about women's rights or harassment are flagged or shadow-banned, while less important or harmful content gets more traction.

These algorithms need to be fixed.” Some progress is being made, with organizations like the Digital Rights Foundation advocating for ethical design and stronger policies to protect marginalized groups. Global platforms are also beginning to implement safety features, such as stricter privacy controls and reporting mechanisms. However, much remains to ensure women can access and use online spaces safely and equally.

Community-driven initiatives have also emerged as beacons of hope. Women-led groups and forums are working to create safer, more inclusive digital spaces. Shabana highlighted the importance of these networks:“When women support one another online, it becomes easier to face challenges and make our voices heard. Together, we're stronger.” Their stories reflect the dual nature of the digital world-its potential to empower and its failure to address systemic issues.

Shabana and Amina's resilience underscores the need for systemic changes, including policies that prioritize safety, accessibility, and equity for women online. As the digital space continues to evolve, addressing these challenges is crucial to unlocking its full potential. By fostering inclusivity, transparency, and education, the internet can become a powerful tool to amplify marginalized voices and promote gender equity globally.