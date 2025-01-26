QSE Announces Changes To Index Review
1/26/2025 2:00:24 PM
Doha: The Qatar stock exchange (QSE) index Committee announced changes to the schedule and frequency of its index reviews, which are set to come into effect starting March.
In a statement on its website on Sunday, QSE indicated that it will implement a revised review framework consisting of four annual reviews. These changes aim to ensure that QSE indices continue to provide a reliable and representative reflection of the market dynamics, aligning with global best practices.
These enhancements to the review process will support QSE's commitment to maintaining a transparent, investor-friendly, and dynamic marketplace, ensuring that the indices accurately reflect market conditions and provide investors with valuable insights.
